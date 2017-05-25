About 200 frozen turkey pot pies have been reported stolen from an Ingersoll church.

OPP were called to St. James Anglican Church on Oxford Street May 24 after someone discovered the individual portion sized pies were gone from a freezer on the second level of the church. The pastries are valued at about $1,000.

The investigation, which is continuing, indicates the theft occurred sometime between Monday, May 15 and Sunday, May 21.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.