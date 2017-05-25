Oxford County could be adding the two first electric hybrid ambulances in Ontario to its fleet later this year.

On Wednesday council will decide on whether or not to add $70,000 in additional funds to pay for two electric hybrid ambulances, which will cost a total of $350,000.

The county originally allocated money in the 2017 budget for two gasoline-powered ambulances, which would cost $280,000. The annual greenhouse gas emissions savings will work out to 10.7 tonnes if the county goes with hybrid vehicles.

These hybrid ambulances are just one part of the county’s larger initiative to be 100 per cent renewable, and chief of paramedic services Ben Addley said that this was first looked at one year ago as part of the Green Fleet Initiative.

“We were looking at what was out there that was either alternative fuel or fuel-savings type of vehicles that we could use,” Addley said. “In paramedic service, we’re kind of unique in that our type of vehicle is very restricted by standards in what we can have. There are only a couple of manufacturers of ambulances for the Ontario market.”

Addley said there was no alternative fuel or electric/hybrid vehicles available, adding that the county had previously gone with diesel ambulances but the two main manufacturers had since stopped making diesel vehicles.

“Going back to gas wasn’t going to be efficient and we wanted to look for better options,” the chief said, adding that they had talked to one of the largest ambulance manufacturers in Canada and this will be the first hybrid ambulance in Ontario.

“The markets not there yet,” he added. “We expect that the market will start to be driven this way as other municipalities start to look at environmentally sound impacts. But somebody has to take those first steps to say we’re interested and lets get this in the market. Hopefully the price will go down overtime as well.”

The ambulances are being manufactured by Crestline Coach in Saskatchewan, with Addley adding that they have been actively engaged with Crestline to identify solutions.

“All ambulances in Ontario have to pass a rigorous Ministry of Health certification standard,” Addley said. “(Crestline) had to make sure they could manufacture something that would meet that standard for us.”

There are other efficiencies that are being added to the vehicles, including a stop-start solution that allows the vehicles to idle less when they are on the scene but still maintain temperature and battery charge for emergency systems.

Addley said that if council approves the additional funding these vehicles could be added to the fleet by the end of the year.

Oxford County council will vote on approving the additional funding for these vehicles at its next meeting on Wednesday.

bchessell@postmedia.com