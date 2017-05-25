The United Way’s annual Day of Caring will see about 100 volunteers dive into 15 projects to help their community.

Different every year, the projects are designed to raise awareness and support not-for-profit organizations through the efforts of community volunteers.

“Day of Caring 2017 is an incredible day to witness the work of nearly 100 workplace and community volunteers coming together to support local not-for-profits working in the areas of poverty, mental health and kids,” said Jennifer Belleth, resource development co-ordinator at United Way Oxford.

Taking place on June 8, the special day allows hands-on projects such as painting, gardening, cleaning, sorting and building to be completed “while learning about the needs of our community.”

“Every year we have incredible generosity from the community — it’s a celebration. It’s realizing it’s our community supporting one another,” she said. “It’s a fun day as well — the sun always shine of the Day of Caring.”

The volunteers, many of which are new this year to the annual event that started 12 years ago in Oxford, will get a chance to take a peek into what is happening in their own community.

“I believe we can gain greater understanding of what our community needs when we take time to dig deep and learn what other people’s day-to-day life looks like,” Belleth said. “The challenges, decisions and burdens can be profound.”

This year the Day of Caring is sponsored by Micacchi Warnick and Company.

“Their whole office is closing and the staff will be out in the community,” she said.

