More than 65 Oxford County athletes will head to WOSSAA May 18 and 19
Woodstock Collegiate Institute's Cole Hammond lets go the javelin in the midget boys' javelin in London, Ont. on Thursday May 11, 2017 at TD Waterhouse Stadium at Western University during the two day TVRA Central meet. More than 65 Oxford County athletes will head to WOSSAA May 18 and 19 in London. Greg Colgan/Woodstock Sentinel-Review/Postmedia Network
The TVRA Central track and field meet was held May 11 and 12 at Western University’s TD Waterhouse Stadium in London.
The event was the first time the Tri-County region of Oxford, Elgin and Middlesex Counties and the Central schools from London combined for the Central track and field meet.
Both meets were previously held on their own, but declining numbers led to the two being merged on a trial run with the board’s athletic association reevaluating at the end of the track season.
“When we bring the two together, the total number of participants is about 1,200, which is by no means big for a meet we would’ve had a decade ago,” TVRA track and field convenor Keith Heard said last week. “Tri-County was getting down to some very small numbers with fewer than five entries per event, but it still takes all the resources to run a full championship with 300 or 1,200 kids.
“This is not necessarily permanent. We wanted to try it so we had some answers to the prevailing theory by a lot of people that it was necessary to collapse the same amount of resources from two meets into one.”
Oxford County had athletes from Woodstock Collegiate Institute, Huron Park Secondary School, College Avenue Secondary School, St. Mary’s Catholic High School, ecole Secondaire Notre-Dame, Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute and Glendale High School with more than 65 athletes advancing to WOSSAA May 18 and 19 in London in 104 events.
The top 10 athletes in each event continue on to regional finals.
OFSAA West is also held in London May 26 and 27 with OFSAA June 1 to 3 in Belleville.
Midget girls 400m dash
9 - Olivia Holland - IDCI
Midget boys’ 400m dash
6 - Creedyn Bragg - IDCI
Midget girls’ 800m dash
6 - Brittany Main - WCI
Midget boys’ 800m dash
2 - Creedyn Bragg - IDCI
5 - Kurtis Heggie - CASS
Midget girls’ 1,500m run
5 - Brittany Main - WCI
9 - Isabella Pike - IDCI
Midget boys’ 1,500m run
9 - Creedyn Bragg - IDCI
Midget girls’ 3,000m run
1 - Kyrstin Walleyn - St. Mary’s
Midget girls’ 80m hurdles
4 - Jaime Magoffin - WCI
7 - Lauren Daleug - St. Mary’s
Midget girls’ 300m hurdles
3 - Jaime Magoffin - WCI
Midget girls’ pole vault
2 - Jaime Magoffin - WCI
4 - Mackenzie Manuliak - Huron Park
5 - Kimberly Norris - WCI
6 - Amelia Davis - WCI
Midget boys’ pole vault
3 - Kurtis Heggie - CASS
Midget girls’ long jump
3 - Rachel Baker - IDCI
Midget girls’ triple jump
10 - Sachpreet Grewal - Huron Park
Midget girls’ shot put
8 - LaChance Pressey - St. Mary’s
Midget boys’ shot put
2 - Nolan Adkins - IDCI
10 - Cole Hammond - WCI
Midget girls’ discus
10 - Brittany Main - WCI
Midget boys’ discus
4 - Kurtis Heggie - CASS
Midget girls’ javelin
2 - Willow Smith - Huron Park
5 - Mackenzie Manuliak - Huron Park
10 - Sachpreet Grewal - Huron Park
Midget boys’ 4x100m relay
10 - IDCI
Junior boys’ 100m dash
5 - Jakob Ager - WCI
8 - Hussein Zabian - Huron Park
Junior boys’ 200m dash
10 - Hussein Zabian - Huron Park
Junior girls’ 400m dash
1 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park
Junior boys’ 400m dash
6 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park
Junior girls’ 800m run
3 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park
Junior girls’ 1,500m run
8 - Abbey Davis - WCI
Junior boys’ 1,500m run
4 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park
Junior girls’ 3,000m run
7 - Abbey Davis - WCI
9 - Sarah Karelsen - Huron Park
Junior boys’ 3,000m run
3 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park
5 - Caleb Canfield - Huron Park
Junior boys’ 100m hurdles
3 - Jakob Ager - WCI
Junior girls’ 300m hurdles
1 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park
7 - Anakin McMahon - WCI
Junior boys’ 300m hurdles
1 - Jakob Ager - WCI
4 - Ben Dubois - Huron Park
Junior girls’ high jump
5 - Makayla Egan - WCI
Junior girls’ pole vault
2 - Anakin McMahon - WCI
5 - Makayla Egan - WCI
Junior boys’ pole vault
2 - Mac Fox - WCI
3 - Benny Hart - WCI
4 - Bailey Couch - WCI
5 - Logan Walters - CASS
Junior girls’ triple jump
6 - Madelyn Bolton - Glendale
Junior boys’ triple jump
3 - Justin Holmes - IDCI
7 - Bailey Couch - WCI
Junior boys’ shot put
4 - Michael Bain - IDCI
5 - Mac Fox - WCI
7 - Justin Holmes - IDCI
Junior girls’ javelin
2 - Holly Hanchiruk - Huron Park
10 - Brittanie Fraser - WCI
Junior boys’ javelin
1 - Bailey Couch - WCI
Junior girls’ 4x100m relay
5 - WCI
6 - Huron Park
8 - IDCI
Junior boys’ 4x100m relay
4 - WCI
Senior girls’ 100m dash
5 - Haleigh Cole - Glendale
Senior boys’ 200m dash
10 - Daniel Knapp - St. Mary’s
Senior boys’ 400m dash
9 - Kyle Wagner - ecole Secondaire Notre-Dame
Senior girls’ 1,500m run
7 - Emma Davis - WCI
Senior boys’ 1,500m run
10 - Jed Haight - CASS
Senior girls’ 3,000m run
2 - Emma Davis - WCI
Senior girls’ 100m hurdles
4 - Katy Magoffin - WCI
Senior boys’ 110m hurdles
9 - Mat Musclow - CASS
Senior girls’ high jump
3 - Holly Jarvis - CASS
Senior girls’ pole vault
1 - Katy Magoffin - WCI
Senior boys’ pole vault
1 - Nojah Parker - CASS
Senior girls’ long jump
8 - Katy Magoffin - WCI
Senior boys’ long jump
8 - Mat Musclow - CASS
Senior girls’ shot put
8 - Sydney Moller - WCI
9 - Alix Christie - WCI
Senior boys’ shot put
3 - Nathan Gould - IDCI
8 - Austin Wallar - IDCI
10 - Oliver Wieringa - WCI
Senior girls’ discus
3 - Megan Bates - IDCI
9 - Alix Christie - WCI
10 - Jenna Rutherford - CASS
Senior boys’ discus
7 - Oliver Wieringa - WCI
8 - Nathan Gould - IDCI
Senior boys’ javelin
2 - Jared O’Riley - CASS
10 - Austin Wallar - IDCI
Senior girls 4x100m relay
8 - WCI
Open girls’ 1,500m steeplechase
2 - Holly Hanchiruk - Huron Park
3 - Kyrstin Walleyn - St. Mary’s
7 - Emma Davis - WCI
8 - Abbey Davis - WCI
9 - Makayla Egan - WCI
Open boys’ 2,000m steeplechase
6 - Caleb Canfield - Huron Park
7 - Thomas Corlett - CASS
Open girls’ 4x400m relay
5 - WCI
10 - Huron Park
Open girls’ 100m intellectually impaired dash
1 - Kyla Rodrigue - WCI
2 - Jacinda Nauta - WCI
- All spelling of names come from official race results
