Firefighters from Hickson station were called to a motor home on fire inside a steel shed on May 13 at approximately 12 p.m.

East Zorra Fire Chief Scott Alexander said that upon arrival, the steel shed was fully engulfed.

“In speaking with the owner, there were two farm tractors, lawn and garden equipment, and tools destroyed in the fire,” he said. “Another camping trailer parked east of the shed also sustained considerable damage.”

The contents of the building were completely destroyed in the fire.

“We don’t have a dollar value of loss at this time,” Alexander said. “There were no injuries, and the fire did not spread beyond the shed.”

Hickson was assisted by both Innerkip and Tavistock stations, as well as by Plattsville’s tanker.

