For 98 years, the town of Thamesford has annually held its Calithumpian, bringing out the whole community for four days of fun.

According to the Thamesford Calithumpian website, the word Calithumpian is an old English expression that is defined as a spontaneous clown parade or a party held after a public hanging, but thankfully, it seems Thamesford’s Calithumpian has more in common with a clown parade.

With events starting on Friday, May 19 and running all weekend long until Monday, May 22, there is a ton to do and see at this year’s Calithumpian.

Some of these things include a family movie night and home run derby on Friday, a community yard sale and road hockey tournament on Saturday, the Wayne Pilkey Memorial Car Show on Sunday, as well as a parade, featuring characters from the kids show Paw Patrol on Monday.

Visitors will also be able to attend a performance from The Practically Hip (a Tragically Hip cover band) on Saturday, with tickets being $10 for people 19 and over.

Calithumpian president Katie Davies said this year’s theme is ‘Calithumpian Celebrates Canada’, in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday.

“This is year 98 of an annual tradition of celebrating community in Thamesford,” Davies said. “The theme this year is Calithumpian Celebrates Canada… so we have as much as we can for that Canadian theme, and one of the key aspects is the Practically Hip concert.”

The event is very popular among the community, Davies herself has only been running the event as president for two years, but she said that there have been a lot of people celebrating Calithumpian in the community their whole lives.

“You get to learn what Calithumpian was like in the past,” she said. “It’s pretty popular with community members, but we do see people coming in from out of town to join us for different events.”

The event is funded completely through sponsorships and donations, and Davies said while they don’t know how much money the event raised through community donations, she did say that they raised just over $10,000 in corporate sponsorships.

This year’s Thamesford Calithumpian will run for four days on the May long weekend from May 19 to May 22 in Thamesford. There will be volunteers wearing red shirts to help those who wish to attend the event.

“It’s a Thamesford community celebration but everyone is welcome,” Davies said. “We’d love to see people come out and enjoy what Thamesford has to offer.”

bchessell@postmedia.com