Ingersoll earns bike friendly award

Ingersoll is one of nine Ontario municipalities recognized with bronze bicycle friendly status by the Share the Road Cycling Coalition – a non-profit organization aimed at building a bicycle friendly Ontario.

Members of the Ingersoll Safe Cycling Committee and town representatives were presented with the award at the ninth annual Ontario Bike Summit in Toronto in April.

“A bronze designation indicates that a community has taken the first steps in their journey to become a great place to ride a bike,” said Jamie Stuckless, executive director of Share the Road. “We are making progress towards the provincial goal of becoming the best jurisdiction to ride a bike in Canada and we are hopeful that a planned investment of $150 to $225 million in cycling through the Climate Change Action Plan will transformative for the province and and help more communities achieve bicycle friendly status.”

The Bicycle Friendly Communities (BFC) Program is an initiative of the Washington-based League of American Bicyclists that was launched in Ontario in 2010 by Share The Road with support from the Canadian Automobile Association South Central Ontario.

The program provides incentives, hands-on assistance and aware recognition for communities that actively support bicycling.

Municipalities are judged in five categories often referred to as the five “Es” of being bicycle friendly – engineering, education, enforcement, encouragement and evaluation and planning. Communities must demonstrate achievements in each of the five categories in ordered to be considered for an award.

The Bicycle Friendly Community Awards include bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond level recognition.

“The ongoing growth of the Bicycle Friendly Communities Program is reflective of the increasing interest in cycling among municipalities in Ontario,” Stuckless said. “Our research tells us that 70% of Ontario residents want to see more cycling infrastructure like bike lanes and trails where they live, and municipal and provincial leaders are responding to this demand.”

Heading into its seventh year of operation in Ontario, the BFC program has seen applications from 59 of Ontario's 444 municipalities that have resulted in 39 designations, including two gold, seven silver and 30 bronze.

No Ontario community has achieved platinum or diamond status.

“Each community that applies to the program has its own unique character and the BFC program is designed to recognize the individuality of each community that applies,” Stuckless said. “At the same time, we see some common elements that are shared by most BFCs, including the development of an active transportation plan, having an active transportation advisory committee and staff resources dedicated to cycling and participating in Bike Month celebrations.”

Stuckless said he is optimistic about the future of cycling in Ontario, but is careful to note that the high number of communities attaining bronze status is an indicator of the current progress for cycling in Ontario.

Besides Ingersoll BFC bronze designations were awarded to Belleville, Brampton, Cambridge, Collingwood, Cornwall, Temiskaming Shores, St. Thomas and Whitby.

In this round of awards, communities ranging in size from nearly 600,000 residents to just under 11,000 have been recognized.

With Brampton earning a BFC designation, all five of Ontario's largest cities are recognized as bicycle friendly, but Share the Road said the potential for cycling goes beyond big cities.

“We see demand for cycling in communities of all shapes and sizes,” said Stuckless. “Whether it's a large urban area or a small rural town people want to live in vibrant communities that allow them to be active and have safe transportation choices.”

The bronze designation isn't the first time Ingersoll has been recognized by the Bicycle Friendly Communities Awards Program. The town received an honourable mention in 2015.

Sam Horton, a founding member of the Ingersoll Safe Cycling Committee, said since then the committee and the town have worked together to upgrade cycling infrastructure in the community, including creating designated bike lanes on Clark Road and putting bike racks downtown. Share the Road signage has also been increased and a complete streets plan that integrates cycling and other modes of active transportation into all facets of transportation planning has been adopted.

“That's pretty important,” Horton said about the plan.

He said the committee will continue to work to make Ingersoll “a hub of activity for cycling,” including increasing trail connectivity with other communities.

“We would love to see a significant cycling route between some of the major centres in Oxford County.”

Ingersoll is one of the smallest communities to have earned a bronze designation and Horton said moving up to a silver designation would be extremely difficult to achieve in a small town, but it's something to strive for.

“We're seeing a very positive future for cycling here in Oxford County,” he said.

Horton said there is a lot of satisfaction with achieving the bronze designation after four years of work.

“We're very pleased with the achievement,” he said. “We're just cherishing the moment.”

The town will be subject to regular reviews by Share the Road to maintain its bronze designation.

“They will check and see if you're maintaining your infrastructure and (cycling) events,” Horton said. “(The designation) isn't for ever, you have to keep working at it, and we will.”