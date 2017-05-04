Water levels are high in Oxford County following 30 to 50 mm of rain, most of which has fallen over the last 48 hours.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is warning residents to use extreme caution near all watercourses, which are running high.

Banks are wet and slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly.

According to the UTRCA, the past month has been unusually wet, with approximately 100 to 150 mm of rain, compared to a normal of closer to 80 mm.

"Peaks from the recent rain developed early today in upstream areas and on smaller creeks, and downstream areas will peak during the day today," said Mark Helsten, UTRCA senior water resources engineer, in a written statement. "We expect water levels to be approximately 0.5 to 1 metre above normal for this time of year, depending on location."

An additional 45 to 75 mm of rain is predicted to fall on Thursday and Friday of this week, which, on already wet, saturated ground, will elevate water levels further.

The UTRCA’s flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock Conservation Areas are at seasonal levels, and are being operated to reduce downstream flows.

UTRCA officials are monitoring the situation, and will report on any changing conditions if necessary.

Visit www.thamesriver.on.ca