The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority flew a drone over the Ingersoll Channel Thursday to gather data and video information for a geomorphology study of the flood control channel.

“The purpose of the work today is to collect the images and elevation data needed to create a model which will be used to determine flood capacity or the size of flows that the channel can safely pass through the town, extent of habitat improvements that can be made and how river processes would affect the shape of the channel and stability of the banks over time,” explained Fraser Brandon-Sutherland, UTRCA water control structures technologist. “What we want to learn are the basic processes of erosion and sediment deposition. When we know the balance of that we know what storms or events that will basically affect the shape of the channel.”

The Ingersoll flood control channel was established in 1950 along the South Thames River from Beachville to the west side of Ingersoll.

While many might think of flood control as structures such as the Pittock or Fanshawe dams, other projects such as a flood wall in St. Marys and the Ingersoll channel have been utilized to control flooding.

A major storm of 1937, which poured down seven inches of rain in a short period of time on wet ground, washed away three Ingersoll bridges, including the Thames Street bridge, and broke a water main leaving the north side of town without water.

. A foot bridge on Wonham street from Charles to Victoria streets was also washed away, as well as a steel railway bridge.

That flooding event spurred the need for action, and in Ingersoll the method for flood control was widening and digging down the channel to make a flood channel.

Brandon-Sutherland said one of the reasons those measures were utilized was for immediate relief of flooding.

“It was to provide immediate local protection from flooding. It would have taken significantly more time to acquire land, design, and build a dam,” he said.

While the cost of the Ingersoll project was $1 million, the cost of building Pittock Dam in Woodstock 1967 weighed in at $6 million

Jeffrey Hirvonen, of GeoProcess Research Associates, was working with conservation authority staff Thursday to navigate the drone over the waterway.

While they had hoped to get the drone — a Hexcopter — in the air while the water was low, they decided to go forward with the project before foliage obscured their view of the waterway.

“The whole idea is to better understand erosion and flood risks in Ingersoll and hopefully improve habitat,” Hirvonen said. “The drone allows us to see left to right 360 degrees.”

He said they will return when the water levels drop to survey and physically enter the river to take samples of the river bottom.

