Ingersoll athlete honoured

Posthumously inducted into the Ingersoll Sports Hall of Fame, Kieran Wilson would be honoured by the tribute paid to him by his hometown, his family said.

The 14-year-old, whose passion was karate, died following a brief illness in October, 2016, days after winning gold, silver and bronze medals at the World Martial Arts Organization Championships in Spain.

Always an avid athlete, Kieran started out playing T-ball in Salford and became a member of the Ingersoll Soccer Club when he was five. He also joined his mother, Kim, father, Kevin, and brother Brayden, in long distance running, participating in 2K and 5K runs, a kids' marathon and a nine kilometre obstacle course called the Bad Ass Dash.

In 2013, Wilson discovered his passion for karate and it wasn't long before he was winning medals at the local, provincial and national levels as a member of the Sewai Kai Canada Ingersoll dojo. They include 12 gold medals, 16 silver and 15 bronze as well as eight other trophies.

“It was rare for Kieran to miss a tournament or any other dojo function,” said Coun. Brian Petrie during Wilson's induction ceremony at council's April meeting, which was attended by his family. “The discipline and respect that Kieran learned in karate was reflected in not only his floor work, but also off the mat – as a leader and mentor for younger students who needed to learn the basic techniques of the sport.”

Petrie said Wilson was always the first one to offer his helping hands, and throw in the odd cheesy joke, too.

In 2015, Wilson trained to compete in elite divisions, qualifying for the Ontario Summer Games in August 2016 and the World Martial Arts Organization Championships in Costa del Sol, Spain.

“It was while competing in Spain that Kieran's discipline paid off,” Petrie said. “His earlier training with the Karate Ontario provincial team had honed his jab, his reverse punch, his side kick, his roundhouse and crescent kick, his spinning sweep, hammer fist, scissor takedowns and cartwheel kick. As a result, Kieran captured one gold medal, two silvers and one bronze.”

Petrie offered condolences to Wilson's family and friends “who knew and loved him.”

“On behalf of the Town of Ingersoll and the Ingersoll Sports Hall of Fame, we wish to acknowledge and recognize the contributions to sport made by your son, brother, your friend,” he said. “His skills and abilities were matched by his adherence to the tenets and principles of karate – self confidence, respect, trust, discipline and good character.”

Besides his passion for karate, Wilson was also noted for being a nature lover, with a particular fondness for snakes, frogs and lizards.

Perhaps it was while studying those creatures that Kieran developed his calm, controlled ability to compete in karate, Petrie said.

“We never know how much time we have on this Earth,” he said. “The best that we can hope for is that we fill it to the utmost of our abilities, and that seems to be what Kieran Wilson did in his few, short years.”

The Wilson family said it thanks Denise Vyse and others who nominated Kieran for induction into the sports hall of fame.

“Kieran, Kevin, Brayden and I are very honoured that Kieran was selected as an inductee,” Kim Wilson said. “Having grown up in Ingersoll myself, I wanted my children to experience the values only a small town can offer.”

She said her son participated in many sports prior to becoming involved in karate, “yet karate was the sport that had the most impact on his life.”

“He was proud to wear his Gi yet humble about his accomplishments,” said Kim Wilson. “He enjoyed showing the younger students new skills and respectful, even to his competitors.”

She said that although her son was only 14 the impact he had on others was unknown to the family until after his death.

“The support of family, friends, neighbours and the community itself has helped us work through our grief and continues to reinforce the community spirit.”

She said council holding the informal induction in a private ceremony “showed great consideration to our grieving process by providing a safe environment to shed our tears and therefore the formal ceremony in the fall will be a little easier. Thank you.”

Besides being inducted into the sports hall of fame, Wilson was also posthumously awarded a black belt in karate.