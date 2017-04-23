Picking up the trash

“We've got a nice, little town here, keep it clean,” said Ed Kohl, one of the volunteers out picking up trash during the annual Thames River Clean Up and Town Tidy Up in Ingersoll on Saturday.

Kohl, who has lived in Ingersoll for 13 years, was participating in the clean up for the first time.

“I heard about it and I thought I'd come down and help,” he said.

One of the first to sign up at the event's registration booth set up at the fire station, he started collecting garbage along one side of the Thames River across the street and had a large plastic bag half full within half an hour.

The trash in his bag included coffee cups, fast food wrappers, water bottles a bag of dirty diapers.

“People just don't care, I don't think, about throwing stuff out the car window or dropping it on the ground,” Kohl said.

About 50 people had registered for the event by 10 a.m., which was down from previous years, said Bonnie Ward, Ingersoll's director of parks and recreation.

“We usually have about 100,” she said, adding there didn't appear to be an obvious reason for the drop in participation.

Founded by Todd Sleeper 18 years ago, the Thames River Clean Up sees clean up efforts in communities, from London to Chatham. Ingersoll began pitching in 15 years ago.

Woodstock was among those that hosted a clean up event on Saturday.

The Thames River and other waterways in Ingersoll were overflowing and fast moving on Saturday due to a significant amount of rainfall in previous days, so Ward said volunteers were being advised to stay away from the water. But there were plenty of other places in town for them to direct their efforts.

“A lot of people have gone into the parks and are cleaning up in areas that aren't near the water,” Ward said. “There's lots of garbage.”

She said students from local schools, including Harrisfield, Royal Roads and Laurie Hawkins, had already done some cleaning up in their neighbourhoods earlier in the week.

Fiona Shearer and her five-year-old son, Jack Welch, were pitching in with their first clean up on Saturday and Shearer said outdoor activities give her the opportunity to help make her son more aware of the environment.

“And just get out and enjoy the nice weather, learn a little about spring and the changes in the environment,” she said as she and Welch headed out from the fire station with gloves and a large garbage bag.

Having moved to Ingersoll after living on a farm in Alberta, Shearer said the amount of trash is one of the differences she has noticed.

“I see the pollution more now that I'm back in the city,” she said. “There seems to be a lack of respect for the environment. I think it's good to teach the young children to be aware about looking after the environment.”

Welch said he was participating in the clean up because he believes “animals need help if they're in danger.”

“Pollution makes the planet not so safe,” he said.

Besides being supplied with garbage bags, gloves and complimentary Thames River Clean Up T-shirts, volunteers were treated to a barbecue lunch and were entered in a draw for a Nova Craft canoe.

Town staff picked up all the garbage collected by the volunteers and dropped it off at a central collection point.

Among those out combing the town for trash on Saturday were Ingersoll Scouts, including Jack Ingle, his brother, Daniel Ingle, and Christian Wright who were helping clean up around Garnet Elliott Park.

“Last year, we found a big tire and we had to spend a while to get that out,” Wright said.

Besides bags of litter, the three Scouts collected a large metal barrel this year.

They said they felt that people should be more conscientious in disposing their waste.

“It can be scary with how much (garbage) we find sometimes,” Wright said.