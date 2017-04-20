The Oxford District Women’s Institute has announced a new spring event called “Garden Party for a Cause” to take place on Sunday, May 7, as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital London Health Sciences.

This new, pre-Mother’s Day event, will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Embro Community Centre and will feature appetizers, refreshments and live music performed by students from Woodstock Collegiate Institute.

One of those students is Brittanie Fraser, Grade 10, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes in 2012 at the age of 11. With the diabetic care she received at the Children’s Hospital London Health Sciences, she is an active teenager - member of the WCI track and field team and a member of her high school’s orchestra and strings group. She is also active with Brooksdale 4-H Life skills club and recently attended the Provincial 4-H Leadership Camp during March Break.

Previous summers, she has been able to attend diabetic camps.

“(This) made me feel so much more comfortable with diabetes and on top of that was an amazing experience,” she said.

Britt only has to visit the Children’s Hospital every three months for a check up now.

“I have stayed with the hospital, since not only because of the wonderful facility but also the wonderful team that helps kids and teenagers like me. This hospital has helped me a lot and allows me to do all the activities that I enjoy today.”

The banquet hall in Embro will be decorated in a garden-party theme with splashes of red and white in recognition of Canada 150. There will be a silent auction table, a live auction and the popular ODWI themed baskets will be auctioned off. All proceeds go to support the Children’s Hospital. There will be a special children’s area with a large farm table and garden-themed crafts to keep them entertained.

A representative from the Children’s Hospital London Health Sciences Centre will be on hand to say a few words about the important projects the funds raised will go to support.

Linda Hammond is chairperson of the event. Tickets are $20, children 12 and under are free, and are available by calling 519-842-5661 or emailing ivalinhammond@gmail.com.