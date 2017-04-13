Stolen welder worth $25,000

A Lincoln brand portable welder, worth about $25,000, has been stolen from an Ingersoll address.

Oxford County OPP report that the theft of the welder, model “Vantage” happened sometime between 9 p.m. on April 10 and 6 a.m. on April 11.

The theft occurred at Catherine Street in Ingersoll where the suspect(s) stole the portable welder machine and the attached trailer. The suspect(s) removed the trailer which was attached to a pickup truck in the driveway.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. You can also access the OPP Citizen Self Reporting online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.