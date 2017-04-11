The county wants to hear from you about all transportation systems in Oxford.

Oxford County is updating its Transportation Master Plan and is gathering information from its residents who use any of the transportation systems to help inform the plan.

Manager of engineering services Melissa Abercrombie said there will be an online survey available, as well as two separate public input sessions scheduled this month.

“They can go (online) and tell us how they are currently using different modes of transportation in the county,” she said. “That includes walking, cycling, mass transit, as well as personal vehicles. How do they move through the county as it currently stands.”

The online survey will allow residents to tell county staff how often they use these different forms of transportation, where they live and what they would like to see as improvements in the master plan.

“All of this information, along with traffic counts and accident information, will be compiled and we will be working on that through the summer,” Abercrombie said. “Then we will have the fall consultation with the residents, seeing if there’s anything else that we need to include. We’re hoping that by the end of the year we will be able to present the final plan to council.”

Two public input sessions will take place in April. The first will be at the Future Oxford Expo at the Oxford Auditorium in Woodstock on Thursday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the second will take place at the Tillsonburg Community Centre on April 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are two more public input dates planned for the fall in other areas of the county.

The online survey is also currently up and can be done by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/LZD5F2R. The survey will be available to take until May 15.

“One of the most important things about this plan is that we want the transportation systems in Oxford County to meet the needs of our residents,” Abercrombie said. “If the residents don’t come out and tell us what we need, it’s hard for us to ensure that those types of plans are put in place to help deliver those programs. It’s very important that the residents tell us what they want, so we can work towards improving those amenities for the them.”

bchessell@postmedia.com