Two Ingersoll men are being charged with weapons related offences after a stabbing that occurred in downtown Woodstock on Friday.

Police responded to the downtown core at 9 a.m. on Friday in response to a stabbing that had occurred.

Two men were walking on Dundas Street when they were approached by a third man who they knew.

A verbal confrontation started and quickly went bad and a 30-year-old Ingersoll man brandished a weapon and stabbed a 24-year-old Ingersoll man.

The third man, a 31-year-old Ingersoll man, also brandished a weapon and threatened the 30-year-old man.

The 30-year-old man fled the area and was quickly located.

The canine unit and Striker attended the area to assist.

The 31 and 30-year-old men have been charged with weapons related offences.

The 24-year-old and 30-year-old men were transported to hospital and have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Woodstock Police Crime Unit are continuing with the investigation.