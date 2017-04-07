Stabbing in downtown Woodstock leads to weapons related charges for two Ingersoll men
Two Ingersoll men are being charged with weapons related offences after a stabbing that occurred in downtown Woodstock on Friday.
Police responded to the downtown core at 9 a.m. on Friday in response to a stabbing that had occurred.
Two men were walking on Dundas Street when they were approached by a third man who they knew.
A verbal confrontation started and quickly went bad and a 30-year-old Ingersoll man brandished a weapon and stabbed a 24-year-old Ingersoll man.
The third man, a 31-year-old Ingersoll man, also brandished a weapon and threatened the 30-year-old man.
The 30-year-old man fled the area and was quickly located.
The canine unit and Striker attended the area to assist.
The 31 and 30-year-old men have been charged with weapons related offences.
The 24-year-old and 30-year-old men were transported to hospital and have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Woodstock Police Crime Unit are continuing with the investigation.