The Watoto Children's Choir is making a stop to perform in Thamesford next week.

Truth Community Church at 154978 15th Line (Banner Road) will host the choir on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

This is a free concert that will feature a whole new Watoto Children's Choir production, Signs & Wonders, that celebrates the joy of salvation. The choir, whose members are orphans and other vulnerable children, will present new worship music from Watoto Church in Uganda and invite audiences to experience an encounter with God.

“This production is going to challenge preconceived ideas about miracles. It demonstrates that each of our daily lives are signs and wonders of God's work in us, said creative director James Skinner. Through their testimonies, the children will share stories of how their lives have been changed, and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. Each story will declare the miracle of transformation – from darkness to light; from despair to hope; from loss to purpose; from fear to faith.

Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows. Birthed out of Watoto Church, it started with one simple house in Kampala. Here, eight orphans and a widow were given the opportunity to become a new family.

To date, Watoto has provided holistic, residential care for over 4,000 orphaned and vulnerable children (about 3,000 in current care). This includes former child soldiers and those born to rebel leaders during the civil war. Some of these have already gone on to become lawyers, teachers, computer scientists, journalists, farmers, doctors, and are impacting society positively as a result.

Each child in the Watoto Children’s Choir has suffered the loss of one or both parents and now lives in a Watoto village. The experience of travelling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. Accompanied by a team of adults, the choir presents Watoto’s vision and mission by sharing personal stories, music and dance. While on the road, the children act as advocates for the millions of other African children who have experienced the same heartbreaking pain and suffering as them.