The Ingersoll NBC Hockey League concluded its 40th season on Sunday, April 2 with Green capturing the "A" Playoff Championship.

Green team members include Paul Defent, Jim Cook, Adam Wettlaufer, James Coull, Steve Kapolnas, Joe Elliott, Paul Harvey, Tony Defent, Larry Arsenault, Chris Berry, Brad Gordon, Adam Poort, Mike Berry, Mike Cucinato, Travis Peterson, Don Poort and Brian Way.

Winners of the other divisions of the playoffs were "B" Championship (Yellow), "C" Championship (Blue) and "D" Championship (Pink).

For the playoffs, the scoring champ was Andrew Johnston (Blue), while the Goaltender with the Best Goals Against Average was Jeremy Howard (Red).

The recipient of the Dave VanKoughnett Memorial Award, for the Most Sportsmanlike Player this season, was Tom Lepik (Black).