Ingersoll and District Minor Hockey Association handed out its annual awards to recognize excellence in the league through the last season.

The Sloat award, recognizes two individuals – one in local league and one in rep - who have contributed their time and dedication as a volunteer to the association in various aspects. These were presented to rep winner Scott Gould and LL winner Chris Pare.

The Fitzmorris Coaching Award, recognizing a long-time certified volunteer coach who has shown outstanding contribution to minor hockey and demonstrated development of young hockey players through skill and fair play, was awarded to Jason Graham.

The Bev and Thelma Riley Trainers Award for a long-time certified trainer who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the ideals of safety, enjoyment, fair play, sportsmanship, education and honesty in the game of hockey was presented to Chris Dench.

Tyler Goyette received the Mouse MacMillan Award, which recognizes a midget-aged player who has demonstrated a high level of dedication with donated time and effort, in various aspects, throughout their playing career within the IDMHA.