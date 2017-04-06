“Strangers Among Us” is the spring production of Thistle Theatre, Embro.

It is written by Canadian playwright by Aaron Bushkowsky and was first produced in 1998.

Director Ed Williams commented during his interview that the top two diseases people fear is “cancer being number one and Alzheimer’s a close second” which he learned from his research for the play “Strangers Among Us”.

The cast spent one rehearsal session with Beth Haas from the Alzheimer’s Society of Oxford to gain more knowledge about the disease and the characteristics of patients – their mannerisms, etc. The preview night performance has been donated to the society which in turn, is treating its volunteers to a fun evening out to the theatre in the historical town hall of Embro.

The played is produced by Cathy Siddall and stage managed by Annie Parker.

The synopsis of the two-act play is “Gabrielle and Michael meet by accident, fall in love, part, meet again and fall in love all over again. The problem is, every time they meet, they forget each other's names. They can't help it; they suffer from Alzheimer's disease. Complicating things are family members who have difficulty with the changes and challenges Gabrielle and Michael experience, as they become more and more entangled in the debris of memory and language. Eventually, Gabrielle and Michael end up at a long-term care facility where they meet other people suffering from the same malady, extraordinary people who live and die with courage and hope. In the end Michael and Gabrielle find love again and, in the process, change the lives of the people around them”.

It is a drama with humour to break the seriousness of the plot.

The cast of 10 portrays patients, family members and a staff member of the facility. John Butcher portrays the main character Michael and his caring daughter Joan is played by Wendy Marshall. Her stage husband Art is played by her off-stage husband Ron.

The other main character Gabrielle who is played by Elizabeth Williams. Her husband Virgil is played by Dave Parker and their daughter Netty is played by Colleen Zehr.

Supporting cast are nurse Robyn Hopkins played by Grace Carbilledo, Leo (Chris Cockle), Mary 2 (Phoebe Campbell) and Mary 1 is played by Ellen Hook.

Production dates are April 21, 22, 23 (matinee at 2 p.m.), 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 and available on line at www.ticketscene.ca or by calling Chris or Nancy Cockle at 519-475-4201.