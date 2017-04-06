The first period of the Southern Counties final match-up between the Ingersoll Express and the Twin Centres Stars was typical - exciting end to end action, hard hitting, solid goaltending.

A pair of goals by Parker Hodgson put Ingersoll ahead, but the Stars clawed their way back to tie the game before the buzzer sounded to end the opening frame.

In the second period, a non-stop parade to the penalty box began, and what had been a very entertaining hockey game quickly morphed into a bit of a fiasco. In total, 16 minor penalties were assessed in the middle period, 11 of them to the Express. Ingersoll played two men short for long stretches of time, and despite several sparkling saves by Logan White, the Stars scored six unanswered goals.

Twenty more minutes of penalties were handed out in the third, and although each team managed to score three goals, the flow of the game never really returned. Seth Clarke held his own between the pipes for Ingersoll as the final period wound down. Ingersoll goals went to Joel Verspeeten, Ben White and Brennan Rupert. Mick Donker, Isaac Westlake, Dayton Racicot and Daniel Martineau earned assists.