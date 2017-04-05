INGERSOLL -

Ingersoll's administration and community are all coming together to move the town toward growth, according to Mayor Ted Comiskey.

In his annual breakfast address to members of the Ingersoll District Chamber of Commerce April 5, Comiskey used the analogy of building a railway when describing the combined effort it takes to make progress.

The purpose of the municipal government is the safety and wellbeing of the residents, and the infrastructure.

“All the rest is to improve quality of life,” Comiskey said.

The town's finances are on track now, he said, with tax rates stabilized, investments being made to update the town's infrastructure and reserves being rebuilt.

“We have actually not borrowed any money for two years,” said Comiskey, adding there is no plan to borrow money this year either.

The 2.47 per cent increase in the 2017 budget – which Comiskey said is the lowest in Oxford County – brings him a good feeling because just a few years ago, taxes had to be increased to make the town's finances manageable.

Now that this part of the municipal business is in better shape, budgets are including funds for asset management to look after the infrastructure that's already in place. Several road resurfacing projects are slated for this year to maintain or improve their condition.

As for physical growth, Comiskey updated the audience on the progress of boundary adjustment negotiations with South West Oxford Township. While negotiations are still ongoing, the two municipalities recognize that if there is to be an agreement, they will have to come to it on their own without input from the provincial government.

“We're hoping for a result,” he said, explaining that Zorra Township has declined to participate in talks with the town based on the loss of tax base it would mean for the rural municipality.

With Ingersoll having less than 20 years worth of land supply available, administration is looking to expand the town boundaries to provide locations for residential and industrial development. Comiskey said all available resident land has been purchased for development, and there are only 85 acres of industrial land available.

“We have to look down the road and see where is the need going to be, and right now we need residential (land),” he said.

The space is required to accommodate the town's growing population, which has increased to 12,757. Those people moved in to 79 new homes that were built in 2016 – a record for the town – and nine new multi-residential units that represent 26 dwellings.

Not only did Comiskey talk about growth, but also the challenges that come with the announcement of job losses at GM's Cami assembly plant and the continued fight against the proposed landfill site. He said the landfill proposal is now at the scientific study stage that is expected to take a couple of years. A team of professionals has been brought together to represent the town's interests during the process, though Comiskey believes the landfill will not come to fruition.

“We need everybody's support behind this,” said Comiskey. “Let's work together and stop this thing.”

In celebrating the town's success, the mayor pointed out the recent awards given to the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum, Canterbury Folk Festival's zero waste initiative and the town's 80th place ranking on the list of the best places to live in Canada (up from 91).

“We're building the track and we're not building it alone,” he said. “It's your town and let's grow together.”