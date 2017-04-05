Oxford County’s upcoming sustainability showcase will feature an electric car demonstration.

The second annual Future Oxford Expo will return later this month to the Oxford Auditorium, and ecoRIDES will be holding a public demonstration of some of the county’s electric vehicles, including a Tesla Model S that features self-driving technology.

Manager of operations Jay Heaman said that they expect to have some test rides and that people will be able to witness the car’s autonomous capabilities in action.

“We’re hoping to (also) have at least one Chevy Bolt, the latest all-electric car,” Heaman said. “There will probably also be more than one Tesla there… There are two or three other manufacturers that we are hoping to have out to showcase.”

Heaman said that electric vehicles are coming of age quickly, adding that they are so much more efficient from an energy, cost and maintenance perspective.

“The biggest challenge has been range and access to charging stations,” he said. “That’s really quickly being addressed. There are more and more charging stations being established across North America. Now we’re getting into ranges of 400 or 500 kilometers that are getting to be the standard.

“The idea is that within the next five years we’re going to see explosive growth within electric vehicles,” Heaman added. “This is an opportunity for people to come out and see them first hand and learn from people that are actually driving them.”

Future Oxford is also a unique opportunity for people to come out and hear from different speakers who are specializing in different aspects of sustainability.

Heaman said that when the county first announced its goal to reach 100 per cent renewability by 2050 they were the first in the province to do so and it seemed outlandish.

“Now you’re starting to see large corporations like GM and Toyota make these commitments themselves,” he said. “Doug Yates (director of environment and energy at GM Canada) is going to be talking about GM committing to 100 per cent renewable by 2050 with all of their manufacturing facilities worldwide.

“The transition to renewable energy is happening,” Heaman added. “This is an opportunity for people to come out and hear first hand where it’s taking place and how quickly it’s moving.”

The Future Oxford Expo will take place at the Oxford Auditorium on April 20 and the day-long event will be free to attend.

bchessell@postmedia.com