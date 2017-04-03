People from all over Oxford County came to Woodstock Saturday to drop off their old belongings in the hopes they would find a new home.

The biannual Reuseapalooza – formerly Trashapalooza – brought a crowd to the Woodstock Fairgrounds this weekend, with a ton of people coming out to take a look at the used goods.

Bryan Smith, president of Oxford People Against the Landfill Alliance, the host organization, said somebody actually came by to drop off the contents of an entire home.

“It’s been extremely heartening,” he said. “We had somebody empty an entire house, and instead of putting it in a dumpster, it all came here, and other people took all of that good, useful stuff home with them.”

There was plenty of useful stuff that came and went on Saturday, including kitchen wares, clothing, sports equipment, furniture and so much more.

Smith said all of the things at Reuseapalooza were free for people to take.

“It’s all in our effort to make sure that we are not filling our dump or any other dump, because we’re opposed to the dump,” Smith said. “This year has been busier than last year … Some of this has to do with the fact that, because we are in partnership with the Woodstock Environmental Advisory committee, we were able to synchronize it with Depot Days here in the community as well.

“So people were coming into town with loads, and they were able to make a judgment call that if it was something that someone might want to take home, or something that needed to go into reprocessing at the depot.”

At the end of the afternoon, Smith said anything that was left would be sorted with Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity and other charities, and go to their retail stores.

“There will be zero waste at the end of the event, we hope,” Smith said.

Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch showed up to the event to take a look around, and even took some bicycle parts home with him.

“This is encouraging people that rather than discarding an item, bring it so someone else can find new life in it,” he said. “All of these measures help go toward our future generations. Teaching them the skills to reuse, repurpose and recycle properly.”

