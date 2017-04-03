WOODSTOCK -

The annual Captains/Veterans junior and senior boys’ basketball game impressed once again.

The night saw the city junior team defeat the county 62-59 in a game that went down to the final possession, while the county team beat the city in the senior game 80-72 to a full Woodstock Collegiate Institute gym.

The games also helped raise more than $900 to the Terry Fox Foundation in memoriam to Bill Gillespie, who created the annual game in 1983 and was a longtime basketball official, coach and community volunteer until he passed away March 11, 2016 at 71.

The Oxford Basketball Officials Association also presented an award to Oxford Attack president Jerry Beckett before the start of the senior game. The award was created in honour of Gillespie and is meant to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to basketball on Oxford County.

The Attack has grown from one team to 11 in a few short years and have been a major contributor to growing basketball within Woodstock and Oxford County.

In his speech, Beckett thanked everyone involved in the Attack organization and the importance of helping to give back to the community while also improving basketball at the youth level.

In the junior game, Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute’s Tyler Rooke was the county MVP with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals. For the city team, College Avenue’s Kurtis Simms was the MVP with 12 points. Glendale’s Braydon Verscheuren led the county team with 13 points and Lord Dorchester’s Greg Innes also had eight. WCI’s Isaiah Belleth had 11 points, while teammate Bailey Couch had eight for the city team.

The senior game saw the county come out on top with Glendale High School’s Jack Demaree scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds to claim the MVP for the county team. He also won the halftime dunk competition. On the city side, College Avenue’s Terell Lloyd had 24 points, eight assists and four rebounds to be named MVP for the city.

The game is regularly played at the end of the high school basketball season and sees representatives from all six teams in the TVRA East Division. The city, comprised of WCI, Huron Park and CASS players, take on the county team at both the junior and senior levels. The county team has players from IDCI, Glendale and Lord Dorchester.

