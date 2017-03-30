It is a symbol of national achievement and extreme sacrifice, and has been hailed as a coming of age for Canada.

One hundred years after the four-day Battle of Vimy Ridge during the First World War, many communities will mark the occasion — including Woodstock — at their cenotaphs.

Part of opening phase of the Battle of Arras in France, the battle left the Canadian Corps with 10,602 casualties including 3,598 killed and 7,004 wounded.

Mike Pritchard, who is a member of the executive in charge of the ceremonies, said the Woodstock ceremony will begin with a march on the colours featuring colour parties from the Royal Canadian Legion and Naval Veteran Association at 10:45 a.m.

The event will feature the laying of wreaths, as well as guest speakers to mark the occasion.

“The Battle of Vimy Ridge was the first time the Canadian Army worked as a whole together and it was commanded by Canadians,” Pritchard said. “They were given this objective other countries couldn’t achieve.”

Pritchard said the battle was a considerable achievement because Canada devised a plan and was able to take the ridge in a short amount of time.

“We were a new nation, with a new army,” he said. “It was important not just because it allowed us to fight as a group together, but we showed the rest of the nations we could fight as well as anybody else.”

Pritchard said likely many of the 72 names on the Woodstock Cenotaph from the First World War either fought or died at Vimy Ridge.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, commemorative events will also be held at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France and the National War Memorial in Ottawa. The government is leading a delegation to France to participate in the commemorative ceremony and other events including the opening of a new Visitor Education Centre.

