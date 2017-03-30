The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is reminding residents to be careful around rivers, streams and ponds, as water levels rise in response to the rain.

They say banks are slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly.

A weather system with up to 30 to 45 mm of rain is forecast to affect the Upper Thames River basin over the next 24-to-36 hours.

"Streams and rivers will begin rising overnight Thursday, and will continue to rise throughout the day Friday," said Mark Helsten, UTRCA Senior Water Resources Engineer. "We expect watercourses to peak upstream beginning late Friday night and early Saturday morning, with peaks moving downstream throughout the weekend."

While the UTRCA does not anticipate serious flooding at this time, there is the potential for water to spill into low lying floodplain areas if the higher rainfall amounts materialize. Water levels are expected to remain elevated over the weekend and into early next week.

The UTRCA’s flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock Conservation Areas are at seasonal levels, and will be operated to reduce downstream flows.

UTRCA officials are monitoring the situation, and will report on any changing conditions if necessary.