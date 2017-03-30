With very few recent ice times under their belt due to March Break, the Ingersoll Express Unifor 88 midget rep team faced off against their longtime rivals, the Caledonia Thunder on March 23 in the Southern Counties semi-final.

The two teams were scoreless in the first and second periods. Ryan Calder held off many attempts to score.

In the third, with only three minutes left in the period, Caledonia caught the corner for the first goal of the game.

Coach Frank Mueller, assisted by John Milton and Derik Tonin called a much needed time out. The strategy was discussed and the players headed out. The Express kept the puck in the Caledonia zone, and fed it to the defence once, but no luck. A second try to Colin Weller-Burgess, to Tyler Arts hit the back of the net with only 40 seconds to go to tie the game up.

Just three minutes in to the overtime period, Ryan Cooper, assisted by Justin Holmes scored, sealing the fate of the Thunder.

The Ingersoll Express were next to play the final game of Southern Counties in Burford on April 2.