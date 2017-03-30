The Louie’s Pizza and Pasta Bantam Rep team put on a show for their home town fans on Saturday night, March 25, playing with energy and confidence, entertaining the crowd with great passing and play-making.

The Express out-hustled, out-hit and out-scored the Simcoe Warriors, skating away with a 5-0 victory in the Southern Counties semi-final match up.

After a scoreless opening period, Ingersoll got on the board first when Isaac Westlake batted home the rebound after Daniel Martineau had a wrist shot from the blue line. Later in the period Mick Donker found the back of the net on a three-way passing play with Ethan Emerson and Parker Hodgson setting him up in front. Joel Verspeeten scored twice in the third period before Christian Lee put the Warriors out of their misery with an empty net goal seconds before the final buzzer.

This talented, hard-working bantam Express team, crowned OMHA champions earlier this month, were scheduled to face the Twin Centre Stars in the Southern Counties Championship game April 2 in Burford.