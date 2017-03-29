Two skaters from the Zorra Skating Club ended their competitive season on a very high note at the Skate Ontario Championships in Port Colborne March 17 to 19.

Ella McRoberts, 15, a Grade 10 student in Woodstock was a silver medalist in the Silver Triathlon Ladies - combining three events.

Justin Dodd, 13, a Grade 8 student at Hickson Central School, was a gold medalist in Star 5 Men (13 and over) division.

To qualify for the Skate Ontario Champions, the skaters had to qualify in the top three spots from their respective regions. Both McRoberts and Dodd won gold in their respective divisions at the Western Ontario StarSkate Championships held in Aylmer in February.

Both are coached by Debbie Roefs from Embro and McRoberts' choreographer is Suzanne Killing-Wood.