Swingersoll coming April 8

Ingersoll will be swinging April 8.

Presented by the newly formed Oxford Swing and Jazz Club at the Oxford School of Dance on Victoria Street, Swingersoll will begin with a free swing dance lesson between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., followed by a dance at 9 p.m.

“Come to dance or come to just watch and listen,” said Nadine Lulu, president of the Oxford Swing and Jazz Club.

It's for all ages – teenagers, adults and seniors – all seem to get a kick out of it, she said.

For those who want to cut a rug, there's no need to bring a partner.

“Everyone rotates – seasoned dancers with new dancers, older folks with younger – we all dance together,” Lulu said. “We all get to know each other, it's fabulous.”

After the first dance on April 8, dances will be held at the Oxford School of Dance on the second Saturday of each month at 9 p.m.

Lulu said if the demand is there, she will increase the frequency of dances to twice a month and possibly weekly.

Swing dance teacher and DJ James Booth – the founder and organizer of Swing London – will be offering a one hour free introduction to swing dancing class in Ingersoll most months before each dance.

He has also agreed to teach regular lessons once a week in Ingersoll (details to be announced).

“It's lots of fun, very welcoming community and it's not as difficult as it looks like,” Booth said. “It's easy to teach and it's very easy to pick up and learn.”

Having started swing dancing in Toronto in 2001, Lulu moved to Ingersoll seven years ago and recently decided to bring her love of swing dancing and its community closer to home by forming the Oxford Swing and Jazz Club.

“Swing dancing is very social,” she said. “If you're going to learn how to swing dance, it means you're going to become part of a community. Once you catch the bug, you'll be looking for places to dance all of the time. It's addictive, but in the best possible way.”

It's also a good way to get in a workout, she said.

“You forget you're exercising, you're having so much fun.”

Lulu said besides the Oxford County area, she anticipates Swingersoll will draw dancers from Pt. Dover, Waterloo and London.

She said some seasoned dancers and retro enthusiasts at the event will be wearing vintage style clothing from the 1920s through the 1950s, but most people will wear what they are comfortable in – jeans, shorts or skirts.

“The best shoes for this kind of high impact, aerobic dancing are secured firmly to the foot, and are either flat sneakers or slightly dressier shoes with a wedge-style heel,” Lulu said. “Either way, you'll want a shoe that glides and doesn't grip the floor, so you can spin, slide and swivel.”

She said for people who tend to sweat heavily, it is considered a courtesy to bring extra shirts and stay dry.

Lulu plans to make live music part of the Swingersoll events and is reaching out to musicians who could help make that happen.

“I would love to have more live music if we can find some local artists,” she said “We'd love to put together an ensemble.”

Swing dancing originated in the African American community in Harlem, New York, with the 1920s through the 1940s commonly known as the “swing era.”

While there are several styles of swing dancing, Lulu said her first love is the Lindy Hop – popularly credited to be coined by dance legend “Shorty” George Snowden in 1928.

During a dance marathon, a reporter supposedly asked Snowden what he was doing with his feet and Snowden replied mid-dance, “The Lindy.”

“Popular in the news at that time was Charles Lindbergh's trans-Atlantic flight where 'Lindy hopped over the Atlantic,'” Lulu said. “And it is thought that Lindbergh's success inspired the name.”

The Lindy Hop experienced a resurgence in the 1980s and 1990s, she said, when Al Minns and Frankie Manning, who helped develop the original style, were brought out of retirement to teach a new generation to do the “Lindy.”

There was a second wave of swing revival in the late 1990s and it was what Lulu, who has danced with Manning, said she got caught up in.

“Now every major city in North America, and most major cities across the world, have swing dances, and now Ingersoll will, too,” she said.

Lulu said she has received encouragement to build an Ingersoll scene from existing swing dancers in the region with several teachers, DJs, choreographers and social dancers offering their support.

Tickets for Swingersoll are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Lulu said any proceeds from the event will be rolled into future local swing activities.

Overflow parking will be available at the Erie Thames Powerlines office on Victoria Street.

More information on monthly dances or membership to the Oxford Swing and Jazz Club is available by contacting Lulu at 226-228-5970 or by email at: oxfordswingandjazzclub@gmail.com