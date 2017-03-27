Police are looking for the culprits in a drive-by egging in Ingersoll that injured an eight-year-old.

A woman was walking with her son, who was riding his bike, in the area of Whiting Street near Chisholm Drive Friday, March 24 shortly before 9 p.m. when a passenger in a speeding vehicle threw an egg at the child, Oxford OPP said.

The boy, who was struck in the leg, had minor injuries.

The vehicle, last seen on Whiting Street, is described as a red four-door compact with a loud muffler. It may have been a Dodge Neon, police said.

Also in Ingersoll, a 17-year-old male was charged with underaged driving after a mischief call to the McDonald's restaurant plaza on Thames Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

When police arrived at the scene, they noted several youths in the area were dispersing. A witness in the area told police that a window at a neighboring business in the same plaza had been broken in the disturbance. A description of the suspect was given, however he was not located.

Police are still investigating the damage to the window and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information relating to this mischief incident.

On Saturday, March 25, a 26-year-old Norfolk County man was charged with theft after a report of shoplifting at Tremblett's Independent Grocer.

Police attended at around 6:45 p.m. and met with onsite store security, who had a male in custody for theft. Through investigation is was discovered that the male suspect concealed two items in his coat then purchased other items at the register and left the store without paying for the concealed items. He was also charged with trespassing and will appear in court in Woodstock.

Oxford OPP also responded to two break-in reports in South-West Oxford Township over the March 26 weekend.

One call was for a break-in that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 26 at the Sundown County market located on Cranberry Line at Ostrander Road.

It appears the suspect(s) gained entry by prying the front door and then entering into the main market area. Items were rummaged through and at report time nothing appears to me missing. The incident remains under investigation.

The second report came from the Binder Pool and Spa business on Ostrander Road.

It appears the suspect(s) gained entry through a locked door and then entering into the business. A TSC Lincoln welder was taken with an approximate value of $400.

Police remind the public if they see anything or anyone suspicious to call and report it immediately.