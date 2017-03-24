Ward taking on new part-time role with town

When Bonnie Ward leaves her position as Ingersoll's director of parks and recreation May 1, she'll be taking part of her former job into a new role with the town.

Ward retired as director of parks and recreation in August 2015, but was retained in that role with a three-year contract. Now she has decided to give up the job to take on a new, part-time position as special projects assistant with the town.

In that capacity, she will be involved in community development as a staff resource in support of community groups like Playright Playgrounds Ingersoll, The Ingersoll Off-Leash Dog Park Committee, The Ingersoll Safe cycling Committee and the Ingersoll Recreational Trails Committee.

She will also assist the town's Multi-Use Recreation Centre ad-hoc committee.

“I'll be part of the process to see (the planning) along. There's going to be a lot of exciting things happening.”

Assisting with planning for community events, including Canada Day, will also be part of the job.

Ward said that type of work has become a major part of role as director of parks and recreation over the past few years.

“It's all the stuff I love,” said Ward, who will be working three days a week. “I still feel so attached to the community and still want to be involved. I'm so grateful the town has offered me this part-time contract to be able to do that.”

After a career spanning 40 years – 17 of them in Ingersoll – Ward said she made the decision to leave the parks and recreation post because the timing felt right.

“I just thought it was time to start that new chapter in my life,” said Ward, who began her career in the parks and recreation field in Milton in 1977 before moving on to Parry Sound in 1997 and Ingersoll almost three years later.

Being impressed with what the small municipality had to offer was what Ward said attracted her to Ingersoll.

She said she has seen a lot of change over the past 17 years.

Some of the highlights, she mentioned, include working with Playright Playgrounds Ingersoll, which she described as “an absolute pleasure.”

She said what the group does by fundraising and building accessible playgrounds in the community is “unheard of.”

Among its accomplishments was the Teresa Cameron Playground in Victoria Park, which was constructed in a single weekend.

Then there was the cheese-themed playground built in cooperation with the TVO television program Giver.

Ward said the Fusion Youth Activity and Technology Centre is another example of Ingersoll's progressive ways.

She praised the people she has worked for and with, including members of council, town staff and residents.

“The councils I've worked for here in Ingersoll have been supportive of the department and improving the quality of life for the citizens with new programs and facilities. I think they've always had a strong sense of community development – that things are accessible and affordable.”

When it comes to fellow town staff, Ward said she has “had an amazing group of people to work with.”

“I've really had an outstanding, hard working management team. I've been blessed, I really have.”

She said she has also enjoyed working with people in the community.

“We've got a lot of community champions out there,” Ward said.

She described Ingersoll as “the little town that does.”

“We get things done and we have so many wonderful, fun activities and events for families.”

Over the next month, Ward said her plan is just to continue to “give 100 per cent as director of parks and recreation.”

“I'm excited about learning the results of phase two study on the multi-use recreation centre,” she said.

While she has been involved in the process of studying possibilities for a new multi-use recreation facility in town and will continue to work with the ad-hoc committee, Ward will have another legacy with the new centre.

After her initial retirement in 2015, she negotiated a reduction in salary in her contract with the town that saw her paid half of what a new full-time director of parks and recreation would make. The difference was put into a reserve fund for a new multi-use recreation facility.

“That was something I wanted to give back to the community,” Ward said.

When she isn't busy with town business, Ward said she plans on playing golf and spending time with family and friends.