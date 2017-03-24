Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Ingersoll Tillsonburg and Area is set to roll out its 33rd annual Bowl for Kids sake fundraisers in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg and there is still time for teams to register for the events.

The agency is looking to raise $40,000 between the events, which run April 28 and 29 at Sammy Krenshaw's in Tillsonburg and May 4 to 6 at Ingersoll Lanes, following up on a $43,500 total in 2016 – its second highest result in five years.

“We haven't done that well in a long time,” said Heather Brekelmans, resource development coordinator with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Ingersoll, Tillsonburg and Area. “I'm hoping we can come close to last year's total.”

Funds generated Bowl for Kids Sake go to local Big Brothers and Big Sisters programs.

Celebrating Canada's 150 years is the theme for the 2017 Bowl for Kids Sake events and participants are encouraged to wear plaid, red and white clothing or “Mountie up.”

A team can include four to seven people, but individual bowlers are also welcome and will be matched with a team.

Each bowler is required to collect a minimum of $50 in pledges.

Participants receive an hour and a half of bowling and complimentary refreshments. Draws for door prizes will also be part of the events along with prizes for the best dressed bowlers and top fundraisers.

Teams registered before March 31 will be entered in an early bird draw for its choice of a free coffee break or free lunch.

Brekelmans said sponsors play an important role in Bowl for Kids Sake, including providing matching fund donations, donations in kind and with sponsoring teams.

For those who don't like to bowl but would like to help the agency, Big Brothers and Big Sisters said it has something for adult volunteers o all ages.

“We offer unique, innovative programs that are flexible and fun,” Brekelmans said. “Today Big Brothers and Big Sisters does much more than match a child or youth with an adult mentor. We are a leader in programming to meet the changing needs of our families, our volunteers and our communities. You can commit as little or as much time as you have.”

To register for Bowl for Kids Sake in Ingersoll or Tillsonburg call 519-485-1801 or 519-842-9008 ext. 229. More information is available on the Internet at: www.share the fun.org/bowl