Tribal Vision Dance brought First Nations culture to audiences in Ingersoll and Woodstock on Friday.

Based on the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve, the dance group has performed across Canada and in Germany, Turkey, Austria and Norway.

On Friday the group brought traditional dances, song and stories at the Ingersoll Public Library and the Woodstock Art Gallery.

Leland Red Eagle, a member of the Sioux Nation, explained the various dances, songs and stories that would be included in a pow wow – a gathering of different First Nations groups where different styles of dancing and singing are shared.

He said the oldest form of dance is the warrior storytelling dance – an interpretive dance that tells the story of what happened in battle.

Red Eagle also explained the symbols and meaning of the dancers' elaborate costumes.

He also told the story of how First Nations performers became part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show that travelled the United States and Canada and eventually Europe.

He said the dancers became competitive to try and secure a spot in the smaller European show cast, which had an impact on dance styles.

Derek Martin and his wife, Naomi Martin, members of the Mohawk Nation, performed several traditional dances, including men's fancy, women's fancy, social dancing, stomp dancing, smoke dancing and hoop dancing.

The group also addressed some stereotypes about First Nations people, including the Hollywood version of a traditional war cry and the women's sound of support.

They also shared the Ojibwe creation story of Turtle Island.