Taken root in 48 Ontario locations, Embro-based science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) camp for children is looking to branch out across Canada with a successful pitch on the CBC television show Dragons' Den.

Norwich native Kevin Cougler, the not-for-profit camp's founder and CEO, scored an audition for Dragons' Den after a chance meeting with Manjit Minhas – one of the stars of the show – in Toronto.

Cougler said he approached Minhas, co-founder and CEO of Minhas Breweries and Distillery, to say that he enjoyed Dragons' Den.

He ended up telling her about STEM Camp and its goal to spark children's interest in science, technology, engineering and math through fun, hands-on activities.

While the show is focused on pitches for money making ventures, Minhas told Cougler each of the Dragons support their own social causes and one or two not-for-profit proposals are featured in each season.

“She was very complimentary to STEM Camp,” said Cougler, explaining that Minhas encouraged him to audition for Dragons' Den.

Working out a scripted pitch, Cougler, his son, Benjamin, 8, and his father, Ron Cougler, demonstrated what STEM Camp is about for Dragons' Den producers in Kitchener on March 9.

“There was at least 10 groups there when we were there,” Kevin Cougler said.

Dressed in lab coats, the Couglers performed a science experiment with a balloon and thumbtacks.

“They were quite surprised we had rehearsed a pitch,” said Kevin Cougler, explaining that the show's producers told them they were the most prepared among those who auditioned.

Cougler is hoping to receive a telephone call on April 17 telling him that STEM Camp has been selected to be on the show.

The pitch will be based on a licencing model to help STEM Camp expand across Canada, said Cougler, noting that most of its rapid growth in Ontario has occurred within a three-hour driving radius of Oxford County.

While there is no guarantee STEM will make the cut for the show, Cougler said the camp has run a contest for a camper to be involved in the pitch if it does.

Cougler and his wife, Leanne Ford, founded STEM Camp in 2013 after looking at summer camps for their son and were unable to find one that was academic based.

If they were looking for something like that, Cougler said he thought other parents might be as well and the idea for STEM Camp was born.

Starting out with 80 children at two locations the first year, STEM had about 4,500 campers in 2016 and is on track for enrollment to double to 9,000 this year.

Cougler said STEM is designed to show children possibilities when it comes to science, technology engineering and math, including future career choices. The idea is to have their camp experiences carry over into increased interest and enthusiasm for those subjects when they return to school.

“It's all about inspiration,” Cougler said. “When kids get excited about STEM, everybody wins.”

He said 80% of all careers can be traced to the subjects STEM focuses on, but Canada's ranking in innovation on the world stage is in decline, something he hopes STEM will help change.

“The grand goal is to bring Canada back to the forefront on that stage,” Cougler said.

Besides the benefits for children, STEM also provides summer employment for 250 college and university students.

Whether or not he makes it into the Dragons' Den, Cougler said the experience of auditioning with his son on one side of him and his father one the other was “amazing.”