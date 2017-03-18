Liberals' 'self-congratulatory' hydro ads ripped

TORONTO -

The Liberal government’s new ads on hydro rate cuts don’t pass muster with Ontario’s Auditor General.

However, Bonnie Lysyk says her office had no choice but to approve a slew of new taxpayer-funded radio spots from the Liberal government about its plan to slash hydro rates.

Under the old rules, she could have spiked anything she deemed partisan. But since the Liberals changed the regulations in 2015, her office has little choice but to rubber-stamp back-slapping radio and TV spots.

“Our office approved the Hydro-related ads under the current version of the Government Advertising Act,” Lysyk said in a statement to the Toronto Sun. “However, they would not have passed under the previous legislation because we feel that these ads have the objective of fostering a positive impression of the government.”

The ads, which began running on radio stations across the province this week, tell listeners that the Liberals made important investments in clean and green energy. That has come at a cost and the rate cut is about addressing the impact on hydro bills.

“We’ve heard you,” a narrator says in one of the spots. “Hydro needs to be fair for everyone across the province and we’ve made fundamental changes to ensure this in the long-term.”

Colin Nekolaichuk, spokesman for Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault, defended the ads saying it’s the government’s responsibility to communicate information about the program to Ontarians. He also stressed that the government’s changes to advertising rules provided a “clearer definition” of partisan advertising.

Both opposition parties slammed the ads, calling on the Liberals to release the cost to taxpayers. Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown is also demanding Ontario’s Liberals pull the plug on “self-congratulatory” spots.

“Your government has no authority to be spending hard-earned taxpayer dollars on partisan radio and social media ads to promote a plan that has not yet been tabled, debated and voted on in the Legislature,” Brown said in a letter to Treasury Board President Liz Sandals.

New Democrat energy critic Peter Tabuns said that party will file Freedom of Information requests to unearth the cost of the ads. He accused the Liberal’s of using taxpayer money to buy support ahead of the 2018 election.

“Not one dime has come off people’s sky-rocketing hydro bills and Wynne hasn’t tabled legislation, or even a credible plan to save us money,” Tabuns said in a statement. “Yet, she’s spending more of people’s hard-earned dollars on ads claiming the problem is solved.”

Premier Kathleen Wynne rolled out her plan to slash hydro rates by 17% two weeks ago. When combined with an 8% HST rebate, the savings total 25%.

That plan, which is supposed to take effect this summer, will cost taxpayers an estimated $25 billion in interest payments as the government re-amortizes electricity deals over 30 years to achieve the short-term savings.

