The Verspeeten Cartage peewee local league Express travelled to Norwich March 11 to take on the Delhi Rockets for the Intertown Peewee B Championship.

The two top teams put on a great show and in the end the Express handed the Rockets their first loss in 2017.

The game opened with Ingersoll goaltender Hayden White making a couple of huge saves to keep the game scoreless. As the first period neared an end, Cameron White ripped a shot high over the Delhi goaltender’s shoulder to give the Express a 1-0 lead with two minutes to go in the first. The lead was short-lived though as Delhi replied 30 seconds later. Keagan Clifford dug a puck out of a scrum, Emmitt Robinson raced the length of the ice and made the score 2-1 for the Express.

Both teams traded chances through the second but neither could manage a goal.

Four minutes into the third, Clifford took a pass in front of the net from Robinson and scored to give the Express their first two-goal lead of the game. Delhi scored less than a minute later to narrow the gap to one. Neither team could score again in the final nine minutes as the Verspeeten Express held on for a 3-2 win.

Congratulations on a well earned championship to all of the Verspeeten Cartage Express players, Ethan Barrett, Cameron Holland, Jacob MacArthur, Cameron White, Emmitt Robinson, Keagan Clifford, Parker Huitema, Adam Klotz, Alex Georgiou, Aaron Lahey, and Hayden White. Also, congratulations and thank you to Cole Brownscombe who joined the team when the team was shorthanded. Also, to coaching staff Doug Hawke, Craig Robinson, Steve Georgiou, Brent Holland and Chris Clifford.

Prior to the Championship, the Express hosted the Langton Leafs in a semi-final game. The Express won 6-1 with goals going to Robinson (2), Clifford (2), Lahey and Huitema. Assists were earned by Robinson (2), Clifford and White.