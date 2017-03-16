Eighteen skiers from Oxford County took part in OFSAA nordic skiing February 28 and March 1 in Timmins.

The contingent of 18 skiers was the largest Oxford County high schools had sent to provincials in several years. The year follows on of the tougher seasons with a lack of snow leaving limited practice time and having to move annual events to other locations.

The TVRA Invitational Championship that took place Feb. 9 had to be moved from the Thames Valley region to Highlands Nordic in Collingwood, while WOSSAA finals Feb. 16 also had to be moved to Highlands Nordic in Collingwood due to lack of snow within Thames Valley.

In the junior girls’ 4-kilometre race, there were five locals in the final race of the season. Huron Park’s Sarah Karelsen placed 62nd as the highest finisher for Oxford with a time of 15:23.7 and Woodstock Collegiate’s Abbey Davis placed 69th at 15:40.9. Madelyn Bullock of Huron Park was 75th at 16:04.3 with teammate Emma Pullen 86th in 16:35.8 in her first ski season and WCI’s Amelia Davis 105th, also in her first season, in 17:28.1. There was a total field of 141 skiers with times as high as 12:12.1 and low as 27:39.6.

For the junior boys’ 5km race, Oxford had four in the provincial final. Ingersoll District Collegiate’s Ryan Bruschetto was the highest at 47th with a time of 16:07.5 and Huron Park’s Caleb Canfield ended in 51st at 16:14.9. College Avenue’s Thomas Corlett finished in 58th in 16:30.7 and Jacob Kropf of Huron Park was 88th at 17:48.8 in a field of 134 skiers as times varied from 13:00.3 to 26:17.2.

WCI’s Emma Davis led a field of six locals in the senior girls’ 5km race after she placed in 88th at 20:28.2 with teammate Emily Schwartzentruber finishing just behind in 92nd in 20:32.8. Huron Park’s Lilly Ukos ended in 106th at 21:18.7 as IDCI’s Brittany Wilson was in 108th in 21:18.9 and rookie Michelle Donagala-Tang was 126th in her first time at OFSAA with a time of 23:50.1. CASS’ Raynen Hargreaves ended in 127th in 23:56.3. The senior girls’ race had 137 skiers with the highest time at 15:01.8 and the lowest at 32:48.4.

Jed Haight of CASS was the top local skier in the senior boys’ 7.5km race at 100th with a time of 26:41.0, while Huron Park’s David Pullen placed 106th in 26:59.7 and teammate Jacob Van Boekel was 127th in 29:01.9. The senior boys’ race saw 147 skiers compete in the provincial final. The highest time was 19:21.0 while the lowest was 34:17.3.

Next season will also mark a change in high school skiing with club and high school skiers being separated into different divisions, similar to what high school swimming events do. The decision will help open up the high school field.

For full results, visit: http://bit.ly/OFSAAskiing

RESULTS

JUNIOR GIRLS’ 4km RACE

62 - Sarah Karelsen - Huron Park - 15:23.7

69 - Abbey Davis - WCI - 15:40.9

75 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park - 16:04.3

86 - Emma Pullen - Huron Park - 16:35.8

105 - Amelia Davis - WCI - 17:28.1

JUNIOR BOYS’ 5km RACE

47 - Ryan Bruschetto - IDCI - 16:07.5

51 - Caleb Canfield - Huron Park - 16:14.9

58 - Thomas Corlett - CASS - 16:30.7

88 - Jacob Kropf - Huron Park - 17:48.8

SENIOR GIRLS’ 5km RACE

88 - Emma Davis - WCI - 20:28.2

92 - Emily Schwartzentruber - WCI - 20:32.8

106 - Lilly Ukos - Huron Park - 21:18.7

108 - Brittany Wilson - IDCI - 21:18.9

126 - Michelle Donagala-Tang - Huron Park - 23:50.1

127 - Raynen Hargreaves - CASS - 23:56.3

SENIOR BOYS’ 7.5km RACE

100 - Jed Haight - CASS - 26:41.0

106 - David Pullen - Huron Park - 26:59.7

127 - Jacob Van Boekel - Huron Park - 29:01.9

gcolgan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/GregatWSR