The Flames of Penetanguishene have their work cut out for them in their OMHA finals series against Louie's Pizza and Pasta bantam Express.

On March 11, Logan White was unbeatable, turning away 31 shots as the Ingersoll Express bantam rep team shut out the visitors 4 to 0 in game one of the OMHA finals.

A noisy, enthusiastic crowd, many fans sporting red Ingersoll hockey jerseys, turned out to cheer on the home team, and the Express did not disappoint.

Ingersoll held an edge in play during an exciting, but scoreless opening period.

The Ingersoll offence ramped it up in the second. With the Express exerting pressure on the powerplay, Isaac Westlake was checked from behind and sent sprawling face first into the end boards. On the delayed penalty, Joel Verspeeten took a pass from Dayton Racicot and scored his first goal of the game. As play continued, Verspeeten and Parker Hodgson worked a perfect give and go. The home town crowd went wild at the goal. Fans were on their feet again 15 seconds later when Ben White made it 3-0 Ingersoll. Martineau and Westlake drew assists on Ingersoll’s third goal.

Things settled down in the third. Brennan Rupert scored from centre ice, which seemed to completely deflate the Flames.

The series continues March 18 and 19 at the Penetang Memorial Community Centre.

For the second time in a week the Louie’s Pizza and Pasta Bantam rep team celebrated a lopsided victory over the Caledonia Thunder in Southern Counties playdowns.

Caledonia registered the game’s first goal, but Ingersoll woke up and scored five of their own. Isaac Westlake, Verspeeten, Hodgson, Ben White and Nathan Graham were the goal scorers for Ingersoll.

On March 9 the bantam boys travelled to Port Dover to battle the Simcoe Warriors. Ben White got the Express on the board first, taking a pass from Brennan Rupert. Simcoe turned it up a notch in the second period, beating Logan White twice to take the lead. In the third, Daniel Martineau relayed a pass to Rupert who tied the game at 2-2. Martineau found the back of the net and with Ingersoll ahead 3 to 2, Simcoe pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker and with just 17 seconds on the clock managed to score the tying goal.