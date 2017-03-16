INGERSOLL -

The Internet can be a risky place for young kids.

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Ingersoll will be showing the documentary “Over 18” on March 28, which deals with porn addiction in youth and the concerns of restricting porn on the Internet to anyone under the age of 18.

Reverend Allan Brouwer said that he wanted to show the film to people in Ingersoll to spread its message about protecting your children online.

“(When I saw it) I was kind of really moved by it,” Brouwer said. “So as a reverend in this community, I really wanted to bring it here. Mostly because it documents how pornography is affecting kids, even at age nine and 10. That’s the reality of our Internet world.”

The film also takes on how porn has changed over the years, becoming more and more aggressive, pointing out that porn now is not the same as it was before the Internet.

“Kids ages eight or nine, their brains can’t even process seeing those images,” Brouwer said. “It’s just too much for their development. The documentary showed how a nine-year-old boy had developed this hardcore pornography addiction, without his parents even realizing it.”

Brouwer said that he has also seen the risk of being on the Internet firsthand.

“I have four children,” he said. “We keep a computer in the living room, and even my own children doing basic searches for school have run across inappropriate images. If you typed in the word ‘naked girls’ the average person would be shocked by what comes up. It has nothing to do with artistic expression, it would just be hardcore punishing sex images.

“As a parent, we’ve already had to deal with kids at young ages doing something for school with an innocent search and being exposed to images they shouldn’t see,” Brouwer added.

A Kitchener company called KidsWiFi offers an Wi-Fi box that censors and restricts certain things from being accessed on home computers. Brouwer said they will be giving out two of these boxes at the screening.

The screening is free to attend and will take place at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Ingersoll at 6:30 p.m. March 28.