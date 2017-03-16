Carmeuse peewees finish regular season

Carmeuse Lime peewee LL#1 hockey team is finishing off the regular season.

Feb. 24 Ingersoll was on Simcoe Warriors' home ice. Unfortunately Ingersoll couldn't hold on to the win and lost 5-4. Goals from Lucas Turner (2), Tyler Bergman (2) and assists from Bergman (2), Jackson Brown, Jacob Heeney, Robert Mullis (2), and Joey Parkhill.

Feb. 26 Ingersoll Carmeuse Lime faced off against Simcoe again. This time it was "game on." The Ingersoll boys refused to let Simcoe win again and Ingersoll won 5-1. Goals from Bergman (4), and Mullis. Assists from Mullis (2), Turner (3), Heeney, Brown, and Austin Krajewski (2).

March 2 saw Ingersoll vs Paris #2. The Ingersoll boys were a little off there game but were able to hold on to a 2-2 tie. Goals from Bergman and Cameron Freeman, with an assist from Turner.