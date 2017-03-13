A 21-year-old Ingersoll man is dead and teenage males are charged with criminal negligence causing death after an incident Sunday in Dorchester.

Riley Shannon, 21, was run over by a skid steer, a small construction machine, just after midnight, OPP said.

Shannon attended Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute and for a time worked at the Ingersoll Home Hardware, according to his Facebook page.

“He was full of life. He always had a gleam in his eye and a smile on his face,” said store manager Dave Eisen. “It’s a shame.”

The engaging young man was a fixture at the family pool last summer with her children, said Elise Clayton.

“Sometimes your kids friends really make an impact on your life,” she wrote on Facebook. “Riley Shannon, you were one of those kids. I will miss the smile on your face and the sparkle in your eyes.”

“He was just a good kid,” Clayton added over the phone.

Charged with theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at an accident and criminal negligence causing death are Ryan Esler, 18, of Thames Centre, Adam Sinden, 18, of Thames Centre, and Trent Weller, 19, of Thames Centre.

The three were held for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

