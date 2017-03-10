Council gets Canada 150 update

Following an unsuccessful $75,000 provincial grant application, Ingersoll is moving forward with planning its Canada 150 celebration.

Bonnie Ward, Ingersoll's director of parks and recreation, updated council on what's in the works for July 1 during its February meeting.

“We've been planning for a number of months for the big day,” she said.

Between the 2016 and 2017 budgets, council has set aside $30,000 for Canada Day activities this year and some local organizations and businesses have stepped up to boost the budget to $41,400.

The celebration will run from noon to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Victoria Park and Centennial Park.

There will be opening ceremonies at noon on the main baseball diamond in Victoria Park where there will be greetings from dignitaries, the Embro Thistle Choir singing O Canada and Happy Birthday and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 119 Colour party will be on hand. There will also be free birthday cake and cupcakes.

Free family entertainment will run throughout the afternoon, including Dan the Music Man, activities themed by province with participants having passports stamped as they travel to every province.

There will be an inflatible obstacle course, zorb balls, wrecking bacll, a petting zoo, bouncy castle and touch a truck and unique vehicles.

Doty's Entertainment will be providing face painting and there will be activities at the splash pad.

Evening opening ceremonies will be at 7 p.m. in Victoria Park and will include a Harvard flyover and a performance by the Ingersoll Pipe Band.

Dan the Music Man will be among the evening's entertainment, which runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at dusk.

Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

The Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum will be open from noon until 5 p.m., providing free family activities in Centennial Park. They will include an exhibit of Canadian icons, symbols of Canada, heritage activities, goofy golf and a beard growing contest.

A time capsule that will be opened at a specific date and time in the future is also in the works.

The Ingersoll Creative Arts Centre will be open from noon until 4 p.m. on Canada Day with an exhibition titled “In a Canadian Garden,” featuring art created by centre members.

The Ingersoll BIA is planning a week of Canada 150 celebrations downtown with store windowsand building exteriors decorated in red and white.

There will be red and white sales and a sidewalk sale on June 30.