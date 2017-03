Ingersoll councillors and members of local boards received $199,097 in salary, wages, benefits and expenses in 2016.

The figures were detailed in an annual report submitted to council by Iryna Koval, the town's director of finance/treasurer, at its March meeting, as required by the Municipal Act.

Mayor Ted Comiskey received $28,809 in salary and $6,625 in benefits. He was also paid $3,452 in travel and expenses and $4,527 for conferences and seminars.

Deputy Mayor Fred Freeman had a salary of $21,081 and received $7,252 in benefits. He was paid $1,974 for travel and expenses, $5,099 for conferences and seminars and $2,871 in honourariums and wages.

Coun. Gord Lesser was paid $13,458 in salary and $6,625 in benefits. He also received $901 for travel and expenses and $2,134 for conferences and seminars.

Coun. Kristy VanKooten-Bossence received $11.215 in salary and $7,048 in benefits. She was also paid $81 for travel and expenses.

Coun. Mike Bowman was paid $13,458 in salary and $6,737 in benefits along with $1,076 for travel and expenses and $3,278 for conferences and seminars.

Coun. Reagan Franklin received $13,462 in salary and $1,461 for travel and expenses. She also received $2,248 for conferences and seminars and $3,010 in honourariums and wages.

Coun. Brian Petrie was paid $13,458 in salary, $957 for conferences and seminars and $210 for sitting on the cemetery board.

Members of the Ingersoll Police Services Board were paid a combined total of $16,590 in honourariums, wages, benefits, conferences and seminars.