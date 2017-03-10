Canterbury recognized with innovation award

Ingersoll's Canterbury Folk Festival has been recognized by the Southwestern Ontario Tourism Corporation for its zero waste initiative in 2016.

Festival representatives were presented with the corporation's second annual Innovation Award at a conference on March 8 where Canterbury was one of three finalists.

Nominations were accepted for organizations and businesses that made a positive impact on the tourism industry in the southwest region.

Brenda Boswell, who is charge of Canterbury's promotions and marketing, said they knew the festival was among the finalists for the award leading up to the conference, but weren't aware it had won the award until it was presented.

“That was very exciting,” she said.

The award was presented by conference keynote speaker Michele Rowmanow – the newest and youngest entrepreneur to join the television show Dragons' Den. She is ranked one of the 100 Most Powerful in Canada by Women's Executive Network and is the lone Canadian on Forbes' Millennial on a Mission list.

Initially, Canterbury was producing about 50 cubic yards of waste, but over 15 years that number was reduced to four cubic yards.

“Despite this success, we knew we could do better and partnered with local grassroots group Transition to Less Waste,” Boswell said.

Transition to Less Waste began providing reusable plates and then added cups, cutlery and a refillable water station to the festival.

The dishes were provided to vendors at no charge.

Transition to Less Waste volunteers also manually reviewed the garbage to ensure all recycling was diverted from landfill.

In 2016, the festival declared a no waste zone where vendors were requested to be mindful of what they bring to the festival.

There were no garbage containers on site and in the end only a couple of bags went to the landfill.

“Volunteers worked tirelessly scrubbing items such as cardboard food containers by hand to ensure they met recycling standards,” said Boswell.

While Canterbury has made great strides in waste reduction, Boswell said she believes there is still more that can be done, noting that there were some styrofoam containers at the 2016 event.

“We're trying to completely eliminate that material being used at all.”

She said festival goers have always been “good about garbage and recycling.”

“There was very, very little to pick up after people left.”

Boswell said the level of waste reduction the festival has achieved wouldn't be possible without Transition to Less Waste.

“They have the knowledge and the volunteers to make it happen.”

The Canterbury Folk Festival runs July 7 to 9 this year and will include special activities in recognition of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, including a performer from each of the provinces and the return of several past performers Valdy, Ian Thomas, Red Moon Road and Lennie Gallant.