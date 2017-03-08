The Verspeeten Cartage peewee local league Express clinched second place in the B Pool of the Intertown Local League playoffs with three wins during the week of Feb. 27 to March 5.

Coming off a busy weekend which saw the boys play five games in three days in a tournament, the Express headed right back on the ice Feb. 27 and 28 to host the Tillsonburg Tornadoes #2 team.

In the first of the two back-to-back games, the boys looked a little tired but managed to get a 3-2 win. Emmitt Robinson opened the scoring midway through the first on an unassisted effort. Tillsonburg evened the score late in the second to send the game to the third tied at 1. Early in the third Ingersoll took the lead as Cameron White scored assisted by Alex Georgiou. Tillsonburg again levelled the score, but Robinson immediately replied assisted by White and Keagan Clifford to give the Express the 3-2 win.

In the second meeting in as many days, the Express looked like they had regained their legs as they skated much better. White opened the scoring in the first period, assisted by Cole Brownscombe and Aaron Lahey. Clifford then scored his first of three on the night, assisted by Robinson and Parker Huitema. After one period the score was 2-0 for the home team. That was all the scoring until the third when Clifford potted his second assisted by Jacob MacArthur and completed the hat trick with help from Huitema and Robinson. The final score was 4-0 in favour of the Verspeeten Express.

March 5 the boys hosted Simcoe with second place in the playoffs secured. The Express took a 1-0 lead in the first as Robinson completed a three-way passing play with Georgiou and White and finding the open net. Simcoe replied quickly to even the score after the first period. Ingersoll again surged into the lead with a power play goal started by Ethan Barrett who fed Clifford, who found Robinson in front before he set up Huitema at the side of the net. After two periods the home Express led 2-1. In the third period, Ingersoll’s passing continued to frustrate Simcoe. Georgiou finished off a goal line pass from Robinson after initiating the give and go play. Also drawing an assist on the play was White. Recording his sixth shutout of the season was Hayden White.