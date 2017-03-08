Tirecraft atoms tame Tillsonburg Tornadoes

On Feb. 28, the Ingersoll Tirecraft atoms played the Tillsonburg Tornadoes.

First period action saw both teams evenly matched. After some good rallying back and forth, Ingersoll’s Landon Upton would score on an assist from Kieran Collins to end the first 1-0 Ingersoll.

In the second, Tillsonburg would get right back in it, scoring in the first 15 seconds of play. Ingersoll wouldn’t slip easy and was back at the Tillsonburg net with Noah Muller scoring off a rebound from Lucas Folkema making it 2-1 Ingersoll. Muller would make it a repeat, scoring another off an assist from Alex Stevens but before the end of the period but Tillsonburg would close the gap to one, making the score 3-2 Ingersoll.

In the third period Muller would score once again, giving him the hat trick and making the final score 4-2 for Ingersoll.