Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute’s Brayden Todd won his third consecutive OFSAA gold medal at OFSAA wrestling Feb. 1 to 3 in Brampton.

The Grade 11 student entered as top the top ranked wrestler in his division and started and went a perfect 5-0 to capture another high school provincial championship.

Glendale’s Hunter Tandy placed fourth in his division to win antique bronze at provincials. Tandy lost his opening match and then won the next six before losing in the bronze medal. Teammate Christian Leliveld also wrestled and Ben Harvey started with a first round loss, but won his first match in the consolation bracket before losing in the second round.

CASS’ Damian Watson, who won WOSSAA gold in his division, began the tournament with an opening round bye, but lost his first match to be sent to the double knock out bracket, where he was eliminated. Teammate Kaylee McQuiad, who won gold in her WOSSAA division and was at her second OFSAA, began with a first round bye and won her first match before losing in the third round. In the double knockout bracket, she lost to the eventual bronze medalist. Fellow Knights wrestler Angel Murray, who won WOSSAA bronze, lost her opening match and also her first match in the double knockout phase. The final CASS wrestler Dinfy Van Zantvoort, who won WOSSAA gold, took her first match and lost in the second round. She won her first two matches in the bracket, before bowing out. All four CASS students were in Grade 10, with OFSAA wrestling mostly seeing Grade 12 and 13 students advance to the medal rounds.

