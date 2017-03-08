Butterworth novices win Boston Pizza Cup

The Ingersoll Butterworth Services novice team competed in the Boston Pizza Cup in St. Thomas Feb. 24 to 26.

The team opened the tournament against the Guelph Gryphons and, despite having many scoring chances, the Express would come away with a hard-fought 2-0 loss. Game 2 would be against the tough Aurora Tigers. The Tigers were a great skating and passing team and the Express, unable to find their footing, would lose 8-0.

The Express would play their third game against the Ancaster Avalanche. This proved to be an exciting game with both teams exchanging scoring chances, the Avalanche would get on the scoreboard first. With the Avalanche up 1-0 with two minutes remaining in the game, the Express would take a penalty and the Avalanche would score on the powerplay to make it 2-0. The Express would end up losing by a score of 3-0.

After the three round robin games, the team was re-seeded into a four-team pool. The Express would play in the semi-finals against Newmarket. Maeve Baker would open the scoring for the Express in the first period. Heading into the second period with a 1-0 lead, Brady Lamers would find the back of the net to give the team a 2-0 lead. Douglas Cattrysse would score twice in the third period and the Express would come away with a 4-0 win. Nolan Crane would earn the shutout for team.

With that win, the team moved on to the division finals. In the finals, the Express would be up against a team from Niagara Falls. Baker, once again, would open up the scoring for the Express with the assist going to Nate Wilson. The Express would score again before the period was over, when Andrew Lindsay buried his shot with assists going to Lamers and Nate Muller. Heading into to the second period with a 2-0 lead, Colton Thompson would score, increasing the lead to three goals.

After Niagara pulled the goalie late in the third, Lamers would score an empty net goal, sealing a 4-0 victory. Once again, Crane would be solid between the pipes and earn another shut out.