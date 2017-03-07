Multiple collisions slow 401 commute

Charges have been laid and more are pending after Oxford County OPP responded to multiple collisions on the 401 during the Tuesday morning commute.

The first collision happened around 6:55 a.m. in the west bound lanes of the 401 near Highway 59 at Woodstock. A 2005 silver Hyundai lost control, striking a 2014 black Mazda. No injuries were reported to police, however two of the three lanes were closed for about an hour to allow the safe removal of the Hyundai.

A 48-year-old Cambridge man was charged with failing to drive in a marked lane.

A couple of minutes later, at 6:57 a.m. the OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the east bound lanes of the 401 near Ingersoll. A blue Ford Focus lost control, hitting the centre median and came to a rest across the middle and left lane. Shortly after the first collision, another vehicle collided with the Ford Focus, causing all lanes of the 401 to be blocked for a short time.

Three vehicles and a transport truck were damaged in this incident. One male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Shortly after this collision, a transport truck driver in the east bound lanes of the 401 came upon the scene. The transport truck driver put the transport into the south side ditch to avoid a further collision with the other vehicles. The driver was not injured and was towed out.

Oxford OPP is reminding the motoring public to drive according to road and weather conditions. Rain and wet roads were a factor in all these incidents.